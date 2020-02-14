He continued: "I'm sure there will be another one after that. I can't imagine this is the last... I feel like we'd know if this was. I don't want it to end!"

Earlier this moth, it was reported that Stranger Things will come to an end after a final fourth season, which will be split into two parts (similar to BoJack Horseman, which ended earlier this year following a two-part final season), according to We Got This Covered.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers shared a snap of the script for season four's opening episode, titled Chapter One: The Hellfire Club, which was posted on Twitter.

More like this

The much-anticipated fourth series will hopefully answer various unanswered questions, including the fate of Chief Jim Hopper and what exactly the Russians intend to do with their captured demogorgon...

Advertisement

You can watch Stranger Things season 1-3 on Netflix.