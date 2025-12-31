In spite all of the festivities of the past week, it seems Stranger Things fans have still found time to watch the latest batch of episodes - with Netflix reporting that the show has helped it to break another record.

The streamer has revealed, as reported by Variety, that it achieved its highest Christmas Day viewership of all time in 2025, with Stranger Things being the most-watched title of the day, as three new episodes were released. The three in question, which made up volume 2, were released on Boxing Day in the UK due to the time difference.

The release of the new episodes helped Stranger Things season 5 to clock up a total of 34.5 million views between 22nd and 28th December, making it the season’s second-best weekly total after its initial debut in November, when it achieved 59.6 million views in November. That was Netflix’s best-ever opening week for an English-language title.

The 34.5 million views figure is worked out by Netflix dividing the total number of viewing hours by the runtime of all seven available episodes, meaning it is difficult to quantify exactly how many views episodes 5-7 got on their own.

Linnea Berthelsen as Kali, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things season 5 Netflix

The Stranger Things series finale will be released on New Year's Eve in the US, with the episode dropping on New Year's Day in the UK. In the US, it will also be available to watch in certain cinemas.

Naturally, heading into the finale, many fans are worried that their favourite characters may not make it out alive.

However, the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, have suggested that they shouldn't be too alarmed, as the sci-fi series is "not Game of Thrones".

"I love Game of Thrones, but it’s just a very different type of show than that. There’s not going to be a Red Wedding situation," Matt Duffer explained, when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think some things happen in the finale that are very surprising, but we’re not trying to shock or upset anyone. I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale that it just feels like there’s something inevitable about what happens, and that it doesn’t feel painful but feels satisfying."

