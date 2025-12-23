❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Stranger Things runtimes confirmed for final four episodes – including epic finale – as Netflix series breaks ratings record
None of them quite reach the length of the season 4 finale, which ran for two hours and 22 minutes.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 23 December 2025 at 10:12 am
Ad
Ad
The Christmas TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad