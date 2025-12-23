We're now just days away from the release of Stranger Things season 5 volume 2, but we now know just how long we'll be sitting down for to watch the episodes on Boxing Day (or Christmas Day for those in the US).

Ad

Ross Duffer, one half of the Duffer Brothers, the show's creators, revealed the runtimes for episodes 5 to 7 on Instagram - while also revealing how long the eighth and final episode will run for, when it arrives on New Year's Day in the UK.

Episode 5, titled Shock Jock, will run for one hour and eight minutes, while Episode 6, Escape from Camazotz, will be one hour and 15 minutes, and episode 7, The Bridge, will be one hour and six minutes long.

Meanwhile, the finale, titled The Rightside Up, will clock in at a lengthy two hours and eight minutes - although this is still substantially shorter than the enormous season 4 finale.

Sadie Sink and Nell Fisher star in a scene from Stranger Things 5 Netflix

This news arrived as it was confirmed that the show had beaten its own ratings record with season 5 volume 1. As reported by Deadline, those episodes recorded 8.46 billion viewing minutes in their debut week, the biggest weekly viewing total ever produced by a streaming title.

That record was previously held by Stranger Things season 4's first batch of episodes, which amassed 7.2 billion minutes in their debut week. Season 5's debut didn't just beat it, but did so handily.

The highly anticipated Stranger Things finale will be breaking with Netflix tradition, becoming the first episode of one of the streamer's shows to get a cinema release.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Sadly, fans in the UK won't be able to take advantage of this and see the party's final battle on the big screen, as it will not be coming to cinemas on this side of the pond.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 will be released on 26th December 2025 in the UK. Seasons 1-4 and season 5 volume 1 are available on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Stranger Things to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.