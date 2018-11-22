Someone accidentally uploaded the next episode of Doctor Who on Amazon
The BBC confirms they are “aware” of the mistake, which allowed some users to watch The Witchfinders instead of Kerblam! on Amazon Prime
The BBC has confirmed reports that an upcoming episode of Doctor Who was accidentally leaked early on Amazon Prime this week, noting that the corporation was “investigating” to find the source of the mistake.
For a short while on Thursday 22nd November, American users of Amazon Prime Video found themselves able to watch this Sunday 25th November’s “The Witchfinders” when they tried to load the already-aired episode Kerblam!, finding Whittaker and her Tardis team in 17th-century Lancashire instead of a futuristic alien warehouse.
- BBC seeks source of Doctor Who leaks amid fears that more stolen material could be released
- Doctor Who New Year’s special plot details revealed
- Could the Daleks return for the Doctor Who New Year special?
The episode description and subtitles were still that of the earlier episode, however, alerting some users that a mistake had been made, while others took to Twitter to discuss the surprise early episode arrival.
"We're aware that an upcoming episode of Doctor Who was made available to Amazon Prime users in the US in error," a spokesperson from BBC Studios (a commercial subsidiary of the BBC involved in the distribution of Doctor Who) told RadioTimes.com.
"BBC Studios took steps to remove the episode as quickly as possible and is investigating how this happened."
More like this
RadioTimes.com understands that BBC Studios and Amazon have now changed the footage back to that of the correct episode, so any fans desperate to see the new story will just have to wait until its official airing on Sunday.
Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays