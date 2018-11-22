The episode description and subtitles were still that of the earlier episode, however, alerting some users that a mistake had been made, while others took to Twitter to discuss the surprise early episode arrival.

"We're aware that an upcoming episode of Doctor Who was made available to Amazon Prime users in the US in error," a spokesperson from BBC Studios (a commercial subsidiary of the BBC involved in the distribution of Doctor Who) told RadioTimes.com.

"BBC Studios took steps to remove the episode as quickly as possible and is investigating how this happened."

More like this

RadioTimes.com understands that BBC Studios and Amazon have now changed the footage back to that of the correct episode, so any fans desperate to see the new story will just have to wait until its official airing on Sunday.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays