She-Hulk’s Jameela Jamil arranged Megan Thee Stallion cameo

First, here's a quick recap: the third episode of the Disney Plus series sees Jennifer Walters's colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) representing sexist lawyer Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), who was scammed by an Asgardian elf he had been unwittingly been dating.

Marvel fans were shocked when a modern music icon suddenly appeared in this week's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - and we have the inside scoop on how the cameo happened.

You see, the shape-shifter had duped him into thinking she was world-famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion, although Jen finds it hilarious that Dennis would believe that the three-time Grammy winner would be interested in him.

In a surprise moment at the end of the case, the star herself appears in the public gallery of the courtroom, proclaiming "there's only one Megan Thee Stallion," as the judge rules in favour of Bukowski.

Later, in the post-credits scene, she becomes a client at Jen's law firm, with the two celebrating their new contract by twerking along to Stallion's hit song Body.

"You are way more fun than than my last lawyer," the rapper tells She-Hulk.

Jen replies,"I will kill for you Megan Thee Stallion," which the chart-topper deems a bit too enthusiastic.

As it turns out, Marvel fans have Jameela Jamil, who plays villain Titania on the hit show, to thank for this surprise appearance.

"Megan's appearance was just a dream that we didn't even know we could have; we dared not even wish it," said She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"We wrote that episode knowing we needed a beautiful, famous, recognisable woman who was very successful, to fit the joke of the episode. And Jameela Jamil knew Megan from working on [HBO Max’s] Legendary with her."

Megan Thee Stallion and Jameela Jamil on the judging panel of HBO Max's Legendary. HBO

Gao continued: "And so, when she floated the idea, we were like, 'Wait, really? Is that real? Is that possible?' And she said, 'Yeah, she would love it. I'm gonna ask her.'

"And it just blew our minds that that could [happen] and then it all came together very, very quickly. It was surreal. Like we could not believe that we could do it."

Gao added that She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany is a huge Megan Thee Stallion fan in real-life, with the writer guessing that the the post-credits scene with the two of them dancing "was probably the happiest moment of Tatiana’s life".

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro agreed: "When we told Tatiana, we watched her mind get blown and she was so excited and the scene of them dancing was actually added as a reaction to Tatiana's excitement.

"And we also got to learn in that moment that Tatiana is an amazing dancer, and she can twerk with the best of them, which was just a glorious moment for everybody involved."

