RadioTimes.com presents… Script to Screen with Mark Gatiss – buy your ticket now!

If you’re an aspiring writer or a huge TV fan, you won’t want to miss our exclusive event, Script to Screen with Mark Gatiss.

Mark has previously penned episodes for Doctor Who and A League of Gentleman, and has also been creator and executive producer of Sherlock and Dracula among many more.

He will be joining RadioTimes.com for an exclusive look-back at his successful career in the TV industry on 30th March at 7pm.

Throughout a 90-minute session, you’ll hear how Gatiss brought some of sci-fi, fantasy and horror’s most famous characters to life, what it’s like working on such hugely popular shows and how he broke into the industry.

We’ll also be grilling him for all of his hints and tricks on how to become a successful screenwriter.

And if that’s not enough, we’ll be opening it up to the floor so you can have your chance to ask Mark a burning question on the night…

Hosted by RadioTimes.com‘s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor Huw Fullerton, our Script to Screen with Mark Gatiss event is one you cannot miss.

If you want to have your place in the virtual audience, you can buy your tickets here.

Tickets cost £20. Concessions are available (for students, unemployed or OAPs) by adding coupon code ‘Concession’ at checkout for 50 per cent off.

Read more about our guest and host below:

Mark Gatiss

Mark Gatiss has had a long and varied career as a writer, director and producer as well as being a critically-acclaimed actor and published author. He had a childhood passion for Doctor Who and both wrote for and starred in the modern revival. He was also the writer and executive producer of An Adventure in Space and Time – a 90 minute drama about the genesis of Doctor Who which was broadcast as part of the show’s 50th Anniversary in 2013. Mark is also the co-creator and executive producer of Sherlock, the hit BBC series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in which he also plays Sherlock’s brother Mycroft Holmes. The show has won a total of nine Emmys and twelve BAFTAs across its four series. Mark’s other writing credits for television include his adaptation of HG Well’s The First Men in the Moon, adaptations of M.R James’ The Tractate Middoth, Martin’s Close and the forthcoming Mezzotint as well as his original ghost story The Dead Room. He also wrote and presented the documentary series A History of Horror. He was also the co-creator and executive producer of the BBC and Netflix drama Dracula alongside his Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat, which aired in 2020.

Huw Fullerton

Huw Fullerton is the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Editor of RadioTimes.com. He joined the site in 2014, and now leads the publication’s coverage of all things, well, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, be that the latest Marvel releases, a new Star Wars Disney Plus drama or the next series of Doctor Who.

Writing news and reviews as well as comment pieces, interviews and features, Huw has also hosted a series of live online Q&As for shows including His Dark Materials and A Discovery of Witches in the last year. He has an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University, and has also written a number of cover features for the Radio Times Magazine alongside pieces in The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, The Independent and the Sunday Times.

