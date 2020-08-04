Neill tweeted “Hello old friend” in reference to his hat, a sentiment that fans of the films very much echo about Dr Grant, the steady, father figure in the original Jurassic Park series.

Two days ago the New Zealand actor Neill also stirred up interest in the return to Jurassic World when he tweeted: “Hold onto your hats – getting my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified, these things will kill ya.”

He copied in his co-stars Laura Dern, Bruce Howard, Chris Pratt and Jeff Goldblum to the tweet in very much a “getting the gang back together” rallying call.

Unfortunately, production on Jurassic World: Dominion has been waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Screenrant, it originally halted in March, then resumed in July only to stop again. But Amblin Entertainment still has June 2021 scheduled for the premiere date.

Little is known about the actual plot of Dominion, but Neill has said that he, Dern and Goldblum are in the film throughout, rather than cameo appearances. The previous film in the Jurassic World franchise, Fallen Kingdom, featured Isla Sorna completely destroyed and the dinosaurs breaking out of their confinement and into the wider world.

How they're contained is undoubtedly the key narrative in the finale in the Jurassic World trilogy.

