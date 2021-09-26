How Russell T Davies said he’d reinvent Doctor Who

If you somehow missed the news, an awful lot of Doctor Who fans were overjoyed last week when we got word of who would be replacing Chris Chibnall as showrunner when he exits the long-running sci-fi in 2022.

Advertisement

While many names were thrown out there in speculation, none of us saw Russell T Davies getting the Doctor Who job again.

Davies, or RTD as he is affectionately known, was the man who brought the show back from the TV graveyard in 2005 and he remained on the show until 2010, where he left alongside Doctor of the time, David Tennant.

He will return to the show for its big 60th anniversary and seems to be sticking around for a while longer – and not only that, but he is bringing former collaborators Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner with him.

Discussing his expanded Doctor Who world that included Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures earlier this year, Davies said: “I was in the middle of running an empire. And my God I did that 10 years too soon, didn’t I?”

He went on to share some thoughts on what the franchise should be now – a Doctor Who shared universe – which is even more exciting after hearing the news he has the chance to actually do it. “There should be a Doctor Who channel now. You look at those Disney announcements, of all those new Star Wars and Marvel shows, you think, we should be sitting here announcing The Nyssa Adventures or The Return of Donna Noble, and you should have the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors together in a 10-part series. Genuinely.”

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Someone sign Catherine Tate up for The Return of Donna Noble right now, please?

Before we see what grand plans Davies has now, we still have more stories from Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor to get through. Allons-y!

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One this autumn. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.