❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Red Dwarf to return in new format with "original and fresh" prequel from series co-creator
The show's co-creator has promised that fans will "laugh their little chippers off".
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 19 February 2026 at 11:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad