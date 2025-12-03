Red Dwarf will return to screens from this weekend, with U&Dave set to show classic episodes of the beloved sitcom from the very beginning.

The broadcaster will air three episodes every Saturday night from 8:15pm, starting this Saturday with the very first episode, brilliantly titled The End. Fans who can't wait to watch can also stream the episodes on U.

The beloved comedy series, starring Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules, and Robert Llewellyn (who joined the cast in season 3), follows the last human, Dave Lister, who wakes up three million years after a radiation leak wiped out the crew of the mining ship Red Dwarf.

Running for 10 series, the show was hugely popular - and was even due to return with a new special this year.

However, co-creator Doug Naylor previously confirmed that the new episode was scrapped by UKTV last year.

Craig Charles as Dave Lister in Red Dwarf UKTV/Joel Anderson

A spokesperson for UKTV told RadioTimes.com at the time: "UKTV has no current plans to commission further episodes of Red Dwarf.

"It's been a privilege to work with Doug Naylor and the cast in a relationship that began with the Back to Earth specials, which premiered to 4 million viewers, and has subsequently produced three full series, a retrospective and Red Dwarf's first ever feature length, The Promised Land."

However, Naylor has since shared with RadioTimes.com that there's "absolutely" a chance of the episode, which was set to see Craig Charles's Lister meeting his younger self, being shopped around to other channels.

"Absolutely, yeah, there's always that possibility," he said. "It's public knowledge now this week, because I've announced it, and so now we will go out. The [cast] are really keen to do more.

"I've also done two thirds of a movie called Out of the Red where the guys play fictitious versions of themselves, and there's real interest in that as well, both from a distributor and from a production company.

"In fact, I had a meeting about that this morning, so there's that possibility as well. So it's not dead, Dave – yet!"

Red Dwarf will air on U&Dave every Saturday night for three episodes, starting from 8.15pm. Series 1-8 and 10 are all available to stream on U now.

