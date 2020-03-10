In in the short collection of footage, it looks like this is Red Dwarf taking itself a bit more seriously, with nary a joke in sight and a tense piano soundtrack scoring the action. “Brace for impact” indeed…

Starring regulars Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules, Robert Llewelyn and the returning Norman Lovett, the new 90-minute special was filmed at Pine wood Studios in front of a studio audience, and is set to air in spring on the UKTV channel Dave.

You can read the full synopsis, weird and wonderful as it is, below:

More like this

Three million years ago… David Lister, a vending machine repairman, was sentenced to eighteen months in suspended animation for smuggling his pregnant cat aboard the mining ship Red Dwarf. While Lister remained in stasis, a radiation leak killed the rest of the crew. Safely sealed in the hold, the cats evolved into humanoid form. The cats now roam deep space in a fleet of their own...

The special will see the posse meet three cat clerics (Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon, Lucy Pearman) who worship Lister as their God. Lister vows to help them as they’re being hunted by Rodon, the ruthless feral cat leader (Ray Fearon) who has vowed to wipe out all cats who worship anyone but him.

Just your average Red Dwarf adventure, then – if a little bit more dramatic.

Advertisement

The new Red Dwarf special will air in April on Dave