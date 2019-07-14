Now, though, our rather pernickety questions have been answered thanks to the screenwriters for newly-released Spider-Man: Far From Home, who had to work out these fiddly details given that their film deals directly with the consequences of Endgame’s final moments.

“You spend a lot of time in a room with the [Marvel] team just talking about all this stuff,” Erik Sommers, who co-wrote the movie with Chris McKenna, told Variety.

“There were some things we definitely talked about a lot. ‘Okay, let’s say you were in an airplane and you blipped and then you come back, but the airplane is not in the same place anymore, so do you just blip back in the sky? And then is it half of all life? Does that mean, like, cats and animals?

“And what happens to the bees? They’re already having so much trouble, the bees.’ So we got bogged down in the nitty-gritty.”

The official response? Well, did we really think the super-genius Hulk wouldn’t have factored that in?

“We were told that when Bruce [Banner] brings everyone back that he accounted for that, that was part of his wish,” McKenna explained.

“Everyone came back safe and sound. We don’t have to worry about people falling out of the skies.

“The bees were fine too,” he added. “They all came right back to their hives.”

Now, if anyone can just work out how the entire world’s infrastructure didn’t collapse after losing billions of people, then regaining them again, we’ll have everything sewn up…

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in cinemas now