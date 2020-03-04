Series creator Samuel Bodin announced the news on Instagram, posting a still from the series and captioning it: "There won’t be a second season for MARIANNE. We are very sorry and sad about that. But we will see you in other stories..."

Stephen King, whose books include Carrie, The Shining, and It, previously tweeted praise for the series, informing his followers:“If you’re one of those sickos–like me–who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job. There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe.”

You can watch the first (and only) series of Marianne on Netflix.

