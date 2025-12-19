❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Mark Gatiss reveals how latest Ghost Story for Christmas reminded him of a Doctor Who classic
The "smoke and mirrors" employed on The Room in the Tower put Gatiss in mind of a 1968 Patrick Troughton serial.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 19 December 2025 at 10:06 am
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad