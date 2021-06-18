Loki fan has an intriguing theory about the series’ Big Bad

It wouldn’t be a Marvel TV show without a huge range of fan theories, from outlandish to interesting, and one Loki fan has stumbled upon an intriguing hypothesis about the real identity of the Big Bad in the ongoing series.

Many fans have suggested that comic book character Kang the Conqueror is the man behind the Time Variance Authority (TVA), but Reddit user u/408ReqstTimeout has proposed an alternative theory.

“I think the person behind the TVA isn’t actually Kang, but Old Man Loki,” they wrote. “To explain, I think he is a variant Loki from a long time ago who was arrested by the TVA, who somehow managed to actually take it over, and that he has mind-wiped the workers there (who, by other people’s theory are variants themselves).

They added, “This is another WandaVision type of mind-trip, where the people are unaware of what’s happening to them.”

The user went on to say that their theory explained why the mystery villain is targeting Loki – because he knows no one else can prevent him from beating the Time Keepers

They concluded, “I think the crux of the show will end up being all the variant Lokis teaming up to defeat old man Loki, led by our Loki and Randy (Lady Loki).”

At the time of writing, the user’s theory hadn’t had a huge amount of feedback on Reddit but one other fan did suggest that if it was correct, then Old Man Loki could be played by Richard E. Grant, who is listed in the Loki cast but is yet to make an appearance.

The second episode of the series ended with a major bombshell, revealing that the deadly Loki variant attacking the TVA was a female version of Loki, played by Sophia Di Martino in what looks to be a key role in the series going forward.

Another popular theory concerns the possibility that each letter of Loki could stand for a different variant: L for Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino), O for Older Loki (rumoured – Richard E Grant), K for Kid Loki (rumoured – TBC) or possibly King Loki and I for Initial Loki.

