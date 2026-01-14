Jodie Whittaker has revealed which Doctor Who story she would love to do a sequel to, while also revealing which villain she would have loved to have faced.

The star, who played the Thirteenth Doctor from 2018 to 2022, is currently reprising her role as the time traveller in the Big Finish audio drama The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures, which began releasing episodes in July 2025.

Asked which Doctor Who story she would love to do a sequel to, she said in a recent video on the official YouTube channel for Big Finish Productions: "I would love to go find the bloody Pting and see how much destruction they’d cause. Because they were the cutest little things, but really quite irritating if you fly through space in something metal. So I'd like to go and have another episode with the Pting."

Asked whether there’s a villain she would have loved to face or could see herself going up against in a future audio adventure, Whittaker said: "I love The Master; Sacha [Dhawan] is incredible. I would have loved to go head to head with Missy, I think that would have been epic."

Pting - The Doctor Who monster from Season 11, Episode 5 (The Tsuranga Conundrum)

The fourth story in the Thirteenth Doctor Adventure audio drama series, titled Ride or Die, was released on Tuesday (13th January).

Written by Rochana Patel, the episode is once again set between season 12 and 13 of the main show and follows The Doctor in a race against time to save Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) from danger.

The official synopsis reads: "The Doctor and Yaz have been sent a list of coordinates, each one pointing to a location in time and space where people are disappearing - but why?

"The trail leads to a war-torn world, where conscripted humans battle the terrifying Banshee. Can The Doctor end this conflict before she loses her best friend?"

