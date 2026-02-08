Doctor Who star Jo Martin will receive special award to recognise how she has "forged a trailblazing path"
The actor, who made history as the Fugitive Doctor, will be honoured by the British Urban Film Festival for her impact on film, television and representation.
Published: Sunday, 8 February 2026 at 11:47 am
