Doctor Who audio dramas from Big Finish Productions will continue for at least another decade, after the company confirmed that its licence has been renewed until the end of 2035.

Big Finish has been producing full-cast Doctor Who adventures since 1999, bringing back Doctors, companions and monsters from across the Whoniverse, while also creating original characters and storylines that have become a key part of the franchise’s expanded universe.

The renewed agreement means Big Finish can continue releasing brand-new Doctor Who stories as digital downloads to own, as well as in a range of collector’s edition formats.

Jan Paterson, Director of Books and Audio at BBC Studios, said: "Big Finish has played a pivotal role in expanding the Doctor Who universe for more than 25 years, consistently delivering stories that honour the legacy of Doctor Who and bringing fans new adventures that are imaginative, bold and full of heart.

"This renewal reflects not only our confidence in Big Finish’s creativity and ambition, but also the strength of collaboration across our licensee community. We’re incredibly proud to continue this journey together and look forward to seeing and hearing where their creativity takes the Doctor next."

Jason Haigh-Ellery, chairman of Big Finish Productions, said the extended licence would allow the company to plan further ahead than ever before.

"This is wonderful news for everyone who’s made Big Finish part of their Doctor Who journey," he said. "Being licensed until the end of 2035 lets us plan further ahead than ever. And that means bigger stories, more ambitious series, and plenty of surprises… We can’t wait to share what’s coming."

Nicholas Briggs, executive producer and creative director at Big Finish, added: "We’ve been telling Doctor Who stories for over a quarter of a century now, and the joy is that it still feels like we’re only just getting started. One of my favourite aspects of Doctor Who is that it never runs out of space and time to explore. Eternity and the universe create a limitless canvas to work on!"

Big Finish has also confirmed details of its upcoming Doctor Who releases for 2026. A 15-release bundle, which includes all the Classic Doctor adventures released that year, will be available as a download-to-own package for £285, or £352.50 with a collector’s edition CD. Due to limited CD pressings, no more than 1,000 of the collector’s bundles will be available at that price.

Confirmed titles for 2026 already include The Third Doctor Adventures: The Imposters in February; The Fourth Doctor Adventures: The Ministry of Death, The First Doctor Adventures: Beware the City of Illusions and The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures: The Violet Hour in March; and The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Pandemonium alongside The Sixth Doctor Adventures: Expulsion in April.

Watch a clip from the latest season of Doctor Who on television below:

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

