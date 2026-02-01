❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Sadie Miller remembers her mum Elisabeth Sladen – her life on Doctor Who, her legacy, and the magic of Sarah Jane Smith
On what would have been Elisabeth Sladen's 80th birthday, her daughter Sadie Miller opens up about the woman behind Doctor Who's game-changing companion.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Sunday, 1 February 2026 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad