Click on the gauntlet and the fingers snap before various Google results begin to disappear, in the same manner that many beloved characters were 'dusted' by Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

"Thanos" Google search screenshot (Google)

The listed number of search results also drops as individual entries are rapidly dusted by 50 per cent, reducing from 90 million to 45 million. However, another quick click on the gauntlet restores the original number of search results.

A hidden clue perhaps to the events of Endgame? You'll need to watch the film to find out...

Avengers: Endgame is in UK cinemas now