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Firefly animated series with original actors teased by star Nathan Fillion – but there's an obstacle to solve
Firefly could return as an animated series, according to star Nathan Fillion, whose production company is attempting to get a reunion show picked up
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 10:53 am
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