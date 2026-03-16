Few sci-fi shows can boast as large an impact with as few episodes as Joss Whedon's Firefly, which might finally be getting its long-awaited revival – albeit, not in the form initially imagined.

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The cult favourite series premiered back in 2002, introducing viewers to 26th century space captain Mal Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) and his ragtag crew, as they explore a new star system in the years following a devastating civil war.

Although it only aired 11 of its 14 total episodes before original broadcaster Fox pulled the plug, Firefly has remained a cultural touchstone for sci-fi aficionados for more than two decades.

The lingering enthusiasm led to a 2005 film continuation, titled Serenity, but the franchise has been limited to novels and comic books since that effort majorly underperformed at the box office.

Excitingly, original star Fillion – also known for TV dramas The Rookie and Castle, plus James Gunn's Superman – announced over the weekend that an animated series was in the advanced stages of development, set between the events of Firefly and Serenity.

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Fillion took to panel stage at Washington DC's Awesome Con for a live podcast recording with co-stars Alan Tudyk (Andor), Gina Torres (Suits), Jewel Staite (Resident Alien), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Sean Maher (Arrow) and Summer Glau (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles).

All of them, plus absent original co-star Adam Baldwin (The Last Ship), were attached to the developing Firefly animated series, which is being overseen by writer-producers Marc Guggenheim (of DC's now-retired Arrowverse) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter).

Firefly creator and Avengers director Joss Whedon is not involved in the project, although Fillion claimed that it had his blessing. Whedon's career has been quiet since allegations of toxic work environments on his sets, which he denies.

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Concept art was revealed, evidencing how far along in development the proposed series is, but there remains one crucial obstacle to overcome: the small matter of finding a broadcaster or streaming platform.

As a project of 20th Television Animation, a production arm of the Disney-owned ABC, it could make sense for the show to land somewhere in the media giant's vast entertainment empire.

Notably, Hulu/Disney+ is currently the home of another 2000s-era animated sci-fi revival in the form of Futurama, so there's a precedent for such fan-friendly fare thriving in the new age of streaming.

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Fillion's production company Collision33 will be presenting the assembled package to potential buyers in the short-term, and gave Deadline his view on why its important that the show goes ahead.

"The dedication of Firefly fans has kept this 25-year-old show relevant. Clearly, the return of Firefly is something the fans want. More importantly, it's something they deserve," he said.

We'll bring you more updates on the Firefly revival as they come in.

Firefly is available to stream on Disney Plus UK. Sign-up to Disney+ from £5.99 a month.

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