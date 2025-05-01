The series follows a group of survivors as they attempt to stay alive in a harsh new world and understand the origin of the destructive event, including Ricardo Darín's Juan Salvo, who is searching for his missing daughter.

The series has broken through on the global stage, cracking Netflix's top 10 in several countries beyond Argentina, including the UK – and some of those viewers are now eager to see a second season.

So, here's everything we know so far about the future of The Eternaut.

Will there be The Eternaut season 2?

(L-R) César Troncoso and Ricardo Darín in The Eternaut. Marcos Ludevid / Netflix

Netflix is yet to confirm whether The Eternaut will return for season 2, although star Ricardo Darín appears confident that the cast and crew will convene for a sequel.

In an interview with Vogue Spain (translated from Spanish), he said: "Out of contractual and moral obligation, we have to make the second part. It's already agreed upon. When and how, I don't know. It has to be done.

"This starts one way and ends another. We have to get there. People are wondering, the fans, what that great final battle on River Plate's pitch will be like. We'll see if I make it, even if it's in a wheelchair, but we'll get there."

That certainly sounds promising! And not content with one assurance, Darín also told Forbes that the show's creatives have the "second part of The Eternaut ahead of us," for which they intend to "aim higher".

That said, there hasn't been a peep from Netflix as of yet regarding The Eternaut season 2, so we'd standby for their confirmation in this ever-volatile media landscape, where projects can sometimes be dropped with little warning.

Hopefully, the show's viewership will give the streamer's executives a compelling reason to push ahead, with The Eternaut currently sitting at number four in the UK – which is no small feat for a show not in the English language.

When could a potential The Eternaut season 2 be released?

If The Eternaut does return for a second season, it could be more than two years before the next batch of episodes land on Netflix.

That's based on the production cycle for the first five episodes, which took almost half a year to film and spent approximately 18 months in post-production, polishing up those stunning visual effects.

That doesn't even take into account time required to pen the scripts, although if Darín's comments are correct and a second season was part of the initial order, then it's possible that the team may have got a head start on the writing process.

Nevertheless, we'd estimate that a potential The Eternaut season 2 wouldn't launch on Netflix until summer 2027.

Who could star in a potential The Eternaut season 2?

Marcelo Subiotto as Lucas, César Troncoso as Favalli in The Eternaut. Marcos Ludevid / Netflix

If The Eternaut does return for a second season, it's quite likely that prolific Argentine actor Ricardo Darín would return to lead the cast, given his vocal enthusiasm for the project.

Here's a reminder of the other key players in The Eternaut cast, who could feature in any future episodes:

Ricardo Darín as Juan Salvo

Carla Peterson as Elena

César Troncoso as Alfredo Favalli

Andrea Pietra as Ana Favalli

Ariel Staltari as Omar

Marcelo Subiotto as Lucas

Mora Fisz as Clara Salvo

Claudio Martínez Bel as Polsky

Orianna Cárdenas as Inga

What could happen in a potential The Eternaut season 2?

A potential The Eternaut season 2 would likely derive at least some of its storyline from the second volume of the source material by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López.

First published in 1975, the synopsis (translated from Spanish, via Good Reads) teases that the time travel plot spans "from 1959 to the post-apocalyptic future of Buenos Aires" and "sheds light on a period that left many open wounds and a ceaseless demand for justice".

Is there a trailer for a potential The Eternaut season 2?

No, as it's yet to be renewed. We'll update this page if any footage drops.

