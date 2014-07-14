The Tardis hasn't changed drastically since Matt Smith handed the keys over to Peter Capaldi – after all, it's only 18 months or so since the retro redesign was first unveiled (and in the life of a Time Lord that's a mere blink of the eye).

Advertisement

Then again, any new Doctor has to assert his taste and personality and, after trading his predecessor's bow-tie and frock coat for some classic tailoring, it looks like the 12th Doctor has also been doing a bit of redecorating.