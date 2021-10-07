Doctor Who appears to confirm return of classic monster for series 13

The return of Doctor Who for series 13 is fast approaching – and Liverpool-based Whovians were given a very exciting sneak preview of the new run last night.

A spaceship was projected across the city’s George’s Pier Head yesterday evening (Wednesday 6th October) with passersby offered the chance to view the ship up until midnight.

And while those fans outside of Liverpool had to make do with a photographed version uploaded to the Doctor Who social media channels, that was enough for some to identify that the spacecraft was almost certainly a Sontaran ship.

OMG is that a SONTARAN ship??? Loving the new colours 😍 pic.twitter.com/APxtFuh1x5 — Safe Space Who 🍁 (@SafeSpaceDrWho) October 6, 2021

This seems to suggest that the classic monsters will make a return for the new series, which is set to tell one serialised story across six episodes.

It comes months after fans had spotted what looked to be Sontarans on the set of Doctor Who series 13 alongside cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill and newcomer John Bishop.

The Sontarans – a race of warlike clones hailing from the planet Sontar – first appeared in the original show in the season eleven serial The Time Warrior, during Jon Pertwee’s time as the Doctor, and have been a regular foe of the Doctor ever since.

The last time a Sontaran was seen on screen was in the series nine episode Face the Raven in 2015 – the episode in which Clara Oswald died – although it’s not since series four two-parter The Sontaran Stratagem/The Poison Sky that the species last took centre stage.

Meanwhile, the BBC has revealed that the reason for showing off the spaceship in Liverpool is that this is the location where series 13 will begin, and where we first meet new character Dan Lewis (John Bishop), as he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures.

A premiere date for the new series has not yet been revealed, but the first teaser trailer arrived last weekend – with a five-second clip showing Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor attempting to communicate with someone but struggling to get through.

