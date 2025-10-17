While Doctor Who fans continue to look forward to new spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea, which is expected to arrive next year, the future of the main show remains in flux.

The BBC has confirmed that the series will return with or without its production and distribution deal with Disney, but as we wait for news on that front, it remains uncertain when and in what form the show will be back.

Now, Jane Tranter, executive producer and founder of production company Bad Wolf, has addressed the continued speculation about the show's future in an interview with Broadcast.

Tranter said: "What will happen next is between the BBC Studios and Disney+ – and Bad Wolf certainly won’t be the first to know. I take responsibility for lots of things, but gloriously on this occasion, that one is out of my hands."

The article notes that Tranter believes Disney's decision whether to continue the deal or not will be "financial and algorithmically driven".

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who season 15 finale The Reality War. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Meanwhile, Tranter also reflected on criticism that has been levelled at the show, with some viewers and media outlets labelling the show 'too woke'.

Addressing this, Tranter said: "In all honesty, I’ve had no sense from Disney+ that measures up to what is being written about Doctor Who. All we can do is tell stories that reflect the world in which we live – not just some of us, but all of us."

Showrunner Russell T Davies also addressed this topic earlier in the year, while speaking on a BBC Radio 2 show celebrating the long-running programme.

"Someone always brings up matters of diversity," he explained. "And there are online warriors accusing us of diversity and wokeness and involving messages and issues.

"And I have no time for this. I don’t have a second to bear. Because what you might call diversity I just call an open door."

The most recent season of Doctor Who ended on a surprise regeneration, with Ncuti Gatwa bowing out as the Doctor, and Billie Piper emerging from the regeneration energy.

The question of exactly what this means has been the source of much speculation, but we will still have to wait a bit longer until we get any definitive answers.

