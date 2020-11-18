“Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11.

“But rest assured, the ambition, humour, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period — but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!”

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast (above), we mull over exactly what this change means for the show, and whether other coronavirus restrictions – including a lack of overseas travel – could cause further problems for the Doctor.

More like this

Could Doctor Who triumph under this adversity? Will the more grounded feel of this series be a major comedown after the globe-trotting highs of recent years? And what if this reduced episode count becomes the new normal for the years going forward?

Plus, we try our best to work out exactly how these eight episodes will be broadcast, whether they include next year’s festive special and just how long it’ll be before we see them on television.

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Want more? You can check out last week’s podcast and the latest Doctor Who news elsewhere on RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One over the festive period. Want something to watch now? Check out our TV Guide.