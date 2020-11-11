Will viewers be gripped by the Dalek Emperor’s schemes to gain access to the Archive of Islos? Will the Dalek Strategist becomes everyone’s favourite Machiavellian baddie? And how well will we get to know this unruly gang of Daleks anyway?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we give our review for Daleks! episode one, from the highs – Briggs’ performance and the look of the Daleks themselves – to the lows, including some oddly disappointing explosions.

Plus, we take a look ahead to try and see exactly how far Daleks! could go, while also debating just how much pressure it’s fair to put on a free online product largely created with the express purpose of delighting Doctor Who fans.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.