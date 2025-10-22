Doctor Who legend Peter Purves has taken aim at the show's modern era, arguing it doesn't resemble the series he once knew.

The actor, who starred as companion Steven Taylor alongside William Hartnell's First Doctor, didn't mince his words when speaking to the Daily Star, arguing: “When Doctor Who started it was a children’s programme, we had a weekly cliffhanger and it was simple.

"I liked it when it was straightforward entertainment. But it’s a very different show now. I don’t watch it any more, to be honest.”

He added that the series now "looks incredible" due to the increased budget, but insisted: "It’s not really Doctor Who for me."

What's more, Purves doesn't think there's any chance of the series returning to its roots, saying: “It couldn’t go back now. It’s gone too far to go back.”

Despite that, the actor said he remains proud of his work on the show, celebrating the 60th anniversary of his first appearance this year.

Purves was first seen in Doctor Who in the 1965 serial The Chase, in a one-off role as American tourist Morton Dill. However, he later returned in the same story as pilot Steven.

Earlier this year, Purves spoke out on his abrupt exit from Doctor Who, saying at a BFI screening: "I was dropped from the show – they hadn't renewed my contract.

"I got the script for The Savages and [series producer] Innes Lloyd, as it was handed to me, said, 'We're not renewing your contract' – and I knew I had four weeks [left] on the show."

Purves suggested that his co-star Hartnell was displeased at news of his imminent departure but "couldn't do anything" to change the production team's mind.

Following his final filming day, Purves remembered: "I went and had a drink at the pub with two or three of the cast... but that was it. There was no party, no nothing... no goodbye, absolutely nothing.

"I never heard anything again – and I never worked on Doctor Who again."

In 2023, to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, Purves reprised his role as Steven in spin-off Tales of the TARDIS.

