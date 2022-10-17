We've already been given a few answers about what the future will bring, with Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the Time Lord from Jodie Whittaker, who will bow out in the epic special.

With the Doctor Who centenary special The Power of the Doctor coming this autumn, speculation has been rife about the future of the beloved sci-fi drama.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are also set to feature in the 60th anniversary alongside Neil Patrick Harris and Yasmin Finney.

But as for whether the 13th Doctor's companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) will enjoy more adventures in time and space, or be replaced by a new face, we're still very much in the dark.

Speaking about Dan's future on the show, Bishop recently teased: "I think at the start Dan is committed to his time with the Doctor and with Yaz, but then there is an incident that makes him question where he really needs to be and what his next steps should be. It takes him a little bit by surprise as well."

BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Whittaker, Gill and Bishop officially wrapped filming on Doctor Who season 13 back in October 2021.

Talking about the atmosphere on set, Bishop added: "It was definitely emotional. We went out for dinner one night with Jodie and Mandip and there was a tear shed, mainly by me! You don't often get that kind of feeling. You cross paths with people and you hope that whatever happens, these people are always in my life. That's a rare thing."

Speaking about the impact Doctor Who has had on his career, he added: "To be placed in the world of Doctor Who, that has a legacy and which will last beyond the moment you are filming it, for me that alone makes it worth it. It's very rare in your career where you get the opportunity to be in that type of show."

He continued: "You know you're in something iconic in Doctor Who and in fifteen years' time, someone will watch those episodes for the first time. That's what being in Doctor Who is and that's a very special thing."

More like this

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis previously sparked speculation she could be the next companion.

The actress recently quit the soap after two years of playing Frankie Lewi and started following Gatwa, showrunner Russell T Davies and casting director Andy Pryor on Instagram shortly after.

She also told The Mirror: "You will find out more at the end of this month. I'm not allowed to say anything."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

