Known to fans as Flux favourite Bel, Graham worked with Whittaker on the 13th modern season of the long-running sci-fi drama and describes the former Broadchurch star as her "hero".

As we near the end of Jodie Whittaker's tenure on Doctor Who , fans are reminiscing about their favourite memories of the Thirteenth Doctor – including co-star Thaddea Graham.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, where Graham was promoting her new BBC Three horror comedy Wreck, the actor recalled a moment that exemplifies Whittaker's dedication to the job.

"She takes such pride in her work. And I think for the fandom, to know that there is someone at the helm of it – I know it's going to be her last episode now – who cares so much about the fandom and the wider world and takes so much care," she began.

"We were doing a scene in the TARDIS," continued Graham. "I think in the script it said ‘Doctor pulls something’ and she was like ‘tell me what to pull, though, because I know that people at home know exactly what each of these buttons does’.

"And I thought it was a really beautiful moment to watch someone step into such an iconic role and take so much care and pride in her work, and to do it for the fans of the show."

Thaddea Graham as Bel in Doctor Who: Flux (BBC)

While Graham would neither confirm nor deny whether she is returning for the upcoming Doctor Who centenary special, titled The Power of the Doctor, she did express how grateful she felt to be part of the show's sprawling universe.

"I think, stepping into that show, you definitely feel the weight of it and you feel like you're just a tiny little part of something so much bigger than yourself, and that is a very special thing," added Graham.

