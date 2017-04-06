When new companion Bill, shaken after a nerve-wracking ordeal, asks "Can I use the toilet?" the Doctor is at first taken aback. But when she insists quite reasonably, "I’ve had a fright, I need the toilet", he points out one of the exits from the Tardis console room and tells her:

"It’s down there. First right, second left, past the macaroon dispenser."

Personally, we're not convinced that storing cakes near a toilet is completely hygenic. Then again, the contraption in question is probably hermetically sealed and we do like the idea of the Doctor tinkering away in his spare time to build a cake vending machine and then wandering around the Tardis munching on macaroons.

Whether Bill will have an appetite after her visit to the Tardis toilet is another matter. The Doctor's other travelling companion Nardole warns her, "Ooh. I’d, er, give it a minute if I were you..."

Delightful.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Saturday 15th April at 7:20pm