Doctor Who reveals audio storylines and cover art for Georgia Tennant’s return

Big Finish has revealed details of Georgia Tennant’s return to her fan-favourite Doctor Who role, Jenny, in a series of brand new full cast audio adventures.

After debuting in 2008 episode The Doctor’s Daughter, the character was absent for about a decade before being brought back for an initial run of Big Finish stories in the summer of 2018.

The much-anticipated second series is scheduled for release in November and will see her going up against an old foe of her own as well as her father’s iconic nemeses: the Cybermen.

She’ll be joined by companion Noah, played by Harry Potter star Sean Biggerstaff, while the voice cast also features Simon Fisher-Becker, Siân Phillips and Nicholas Briggs.

Georgia Tennant said: “My favourite Who monster is the Cybermen – I did a school project on Doctor Who (unsurprisingly) when I was about seven-years-old, and I specialised in the Cybermen, so her meeting them is a dream!

“And her and Noah’s sibling relationship has developed in this series – they’ve got to know each other much better. Each has a quality the other one doesn’t have. Jenny’s a bit more reckless, and Noah’s a bit more steadfast and reliable.”

Check out the synopsis for the four new episodes below, which will be collected in a set titled Jenny: The Doctor’s Daughter – Still Running, which is available to pre-order now from the Big Finish website.

Inside the Maldorvarium by Adrian Poynton

Jenny and Noah find a priceless item up for auction at a disreputable venue – with an even less trustworthy owner. Dorium Maldovar might seem pleased to see them, but what’s his real agenda? Is Jenny here by chance, or is someone spinning a web…?

Altered Status by Christian Brassington & Matt Fitton

On a utopian world, the perfect society toils towards its worthy ‘Cause’. But the hard-working Suits are more than they seem, and the Department Head is something else altogether. And when Jenny and Noah scratch the surface, they find silver underneath. The Cybermen are coming…

Calamity Jenny by John Dorney

When Noah and Jenny mosey on into the Old West, it’s surely a coincidence that Jenny looks exactly like the town’s most notorious outlaw. But as they’ll discover, anyone who crosses ‘Calamity Jenny’ suffers an unlucky fate – and it’s usually fatal.

Her Own Worst Enemy by Lisa McMullin

Jenny wants bounty hunter cyborg Colt-5000 off their trail once and for all. Her plan involves cybertech founder Seavus Colt, time travel, and showing somebody the true value of their life. But the web of time can’t be pulled apart without a cost…

Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Still Running is available for pre-order as a collector’s edition box set at £24.99 and as a digital download at £19.99, exclusively from the Big Finish website.

