But the show must go on. So, it's time to wipe your tears and solemnly bop to the tunes of Daredevil: Born Again.

Here's everything you need to know about that soundtrack!

Daredevil: Born Again soundtrack – Full list of songs in Disney Plus series

Episode 1

Future Starts Slow - The Kills

Into My Arms - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Headliner - Tyrone Briggs

I Looked All Over Town - The Magnetic Fields

Episode 2

Cashmere - TENTS

El Party - Xcelencia

Amazing Grace - Traditional

Get Free - The Vines

We'll update this page when new episodes are released.

Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Giovanni Rufino / Marvel / Disney Plus

Who composed the score for Daredevil: Born Again?

The Newton Brothers have composed the score for Daredevil: Born Again.

They're also known for composing scores for series including X-Men '97, The Devil's Hour, Goosebumps and The Midnight Club, as well as working closely with Mike Flanagan on his productions, including Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Who composed the original Daredevil theme and is it used in Born Again?

Yes! The original Daredevil theme does appear in Born Again. It was originally composed by John Paesano and Braden Kimball.

Daredevil: Born Again continues on Disney Plus on Wednesdays.

