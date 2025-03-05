Daredevil: Born Again soundtrack – Full list of songs in Disney Plus series
The man in the mask is back - with a new soundtrack.
It's been a long time coming, but Daredevil: Born Again is finally here - complete with a rocking new soundtrack.
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) returns in the new Disney Plus outing, with the first episode packing quite the emotional punch for fans of the original series.
But the show must go on. So, it's time to wipe your tears and solemnly bop to the tunes of Daredevil: Born Again.
Here's everything you need to know about that soundtrack!
Episode 1
- Future Starts Slow - The Kills
- Into My Arms - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Headliner - Tyrone Briggs
- I Looked All Over Town - The Magnetic Fields
Episode 2
- Cashmere - TENTS
- El Party - Xcelencia
- Amazing Grace - Traditional
- Get Free - The Vines
We'll update this page when new episodes are released.
Who composed the score for Daredevil: Born Again?
The Newton Brothers have composed the score for Daredevil: Born Again.
They're also known for composing scores for series including X-Men '97, The Devil's Hour, Goosebumps and The Midnight Club, as well as working closely with Mike Flanagan on his productions, including Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Who composed the original Daredevil theme and is it used in Born Again?
Yes! The original Daredevil theme does appear in Born Again. It was originally composed by John Paesano and Braden Kimball.
Daredevil: Born Again continues on Disney Plus on Wednesdays.
