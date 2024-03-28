Noomi Rapace stars in the epic new sci-fi thriller as astronaut Jo, who returns home from a mission in space to find her life turned upside down.

There are parts she outright doesn't remember, with everything seeming just that little bit off. She has to find out what exactly has happened – and how to fix it.

Read on for everything we know about a potential season 2 of Constellation.

Will there be a Constellation season 2?

A Constellation season 2 has not yet been confirmed. However, the final scenes of the show very much set up the potential for more.

Showrunner Harness has suggested there's more story to tell, previously saying during the Constellation panel the Television Critics Association winter press tour: “Obviously we’re very happy to get to the end of the first season, but there’s a long way to go with these characters

"I think there’s a bigger story to tell about space, about the history of this, and I think these characters have got a long way to go. [Jo and Paul] have only just landed back on Earth, and life is very long for these characters.”

Noomi Rapace as Jo in Constellation. Apple TV+

When could a potential Constellation season 2 be released?

If season 2 of Constellation is greenlit, we'd expect a fairly big wait in store, and wouldn't expect to see it on screens until about 2025 at least.

Filming for season 1 began in 2022, with the final show being released in 2024. Of course, there's a chance things could be sped up this time now the show is into the rhythm of its production, but we'll keep this page updated with any news.

James D'Arcy as Magnus in Constellation. Apple TV+

Which cast members could return for a potential Constellation season 2?

We would expect plenty of the original cast members to return. That would include:

Noomi Rapace as Jo

Jonathan Banks as Henry/Bud Caldera

James D'Arcy as Magnus

Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice

Barbara Sukowa as Irena Lysenko

One cast member we're not sure if we'd see back is William Catlett as Paul Lancaster, due to his death in season 1. However, as the final episode proved, not everything is as it seems – so we could see any number of stars back in action.

James D'Arcy as Magnus and Davina/Rosie Coleman as Alice in Apple TV+'s Constellation. Apple TV+

What could be the plot of a potential Constellation season 2?

We'd expect a potential season 2 to pick up where we left off and hopefully explain why and how on Earth the Jo we thought was dead in space is actually alive.

Elsewhere, Henry and Bud's story appears far from over, and we'd expect to hear from other space travellers, after Irena sent an email enquiring about the impact of space travel on mental health.

Is there a trailer for Constellation season 2?

Not yet! We'll update this page as and when we have more news.

Constellation is available to stream on Apple TV+ now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

