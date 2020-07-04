In an interview with Digital Spy, he continued, "She {Prince-Bythewood] was somebody who really is able to do that and to create that kind of atmosphere and so I love that part of being in this project."

Ejiofor, who plays ally-turned villain Mordo in the Marvel films, is reportedly set to reprise his role in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2 film. Benedict Cumberbatch (Avengers Endgame) is also set to reprise his role as the titular warrior warlock, Doctor Strange.

Strange was last seen attending Tony Stark's funeral alongside various other recently un-dusted superheroes, following the defeat of Thanos.

More like this

Benedict Cumberbatch and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Doctor Strange (Marvel)

The Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, looks set to introduce the multiverse to the MCU, and tie in somehow with new TV series WandaVision.

Sam Raimi, director of The Evil Dead, is helming the project, suggesting that rumours could be true about this being the MCU's first horror film...

Advertisement

The Old Guard streams on Netflix from Friday 10th July – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide