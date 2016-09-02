Max is described as a 'tough and confident 13-year-old female whose appearance, behavior and pursuits are more typical of boys than of girls in the era,' who gets around on a skateboard.

Her stepbrother, Billy, with whom she has a complicated relationship, is a 'super muscular, overconfident 17-year-old' who 'steals peoples' girlfriends, is a drinking-game pro and drives a black Camaro.' However, he is also violent and unpredictable, which impacts on those closest to him.

The intriguing-sounding Roman is 'a male or a female of any ethnicity between the ages of 30 and 38.' The character grew up homeless with a drug-addicted mother and is seeking revenge for a personal loss.

Executive producer Shawn levy told the title that the new characters will be "absolutely servicing the core group first and foremost." The second season was announced this week, and is set to start filming in Atlanta, Georgia, next month.