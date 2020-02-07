Margot Robbie reprises the role of Harley Quinn, and she is joined by Ewan McGregor as villain Roman Sionis and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the titular Birds of Prey.

Like the film itself, the score features an all-female line-up, with Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Halsey and Doja Cat among the high-profile artists on board. As well as some original tracks, the score also counts a couple of covers, including Black Canary's rendition of It's A Man's Man's Man's World and a moody, atmospheric version of Pat Benatar's Hit Me With Your Best Shot. You can listen to them here:

Warner Bros recently released a soundtrack trailer that gives a taster of what to expect, plus some extra footage of the film:

Here's the full list of songs set to appear in the official soundtrack, with official music videos if available:

Birds of Prey soundtrack

Boss B*tch by Doja Cat

Diamonds by Megan Thee Stallion and Normani

Sway With Me by Saweetie and GALXARA

Joke's On You by Charlotte Lawrence

So Thick by Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth)

Smile by Maisie Peters

Lonely Gun by CYN

Experiment On Me by Halsey

Danger by Jucee Froot

Bad Memory by K. Flay

Feeling Good by Sofi Tukker

Invisible Chains by Lauren Jauregui

It's A Man's Man's Man's World by Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary)

I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby by Summer Walker

Hit Me With Your Best Shot by ADONA

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn will be released in theatres on 7th February 2020