Speaking at a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the duo behind the Endgame script revealed that they had toyed with the idea of having Thanos return to 2023 for the final battle carrying the decapitated head of 2012 Cap', and joked that it would have been "awesome".

However, they didn't entertain the idea for too long, admitting that it was a bit too "extreme". It may well have been a bit much for the younger generations of Marvel fans to see one of their favourite superheroes disembodied head. Spider-Man's death in Infinity-War still haunts us as it is...

Towards the end of the panel they were also confronted with two of the biggest questions that audiences had at the end of the film - are there two Captain Americas in the MCU now? And where did Gamora go?

"Pass", McFeely joked in response to the first question, while they said that they're keen to see Gamora's story explored in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.