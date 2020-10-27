NX On Netflix then added: "Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. @Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers."

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed back in 2016 that the company were in talks with Netflix to develop a new series based on the Assassin's Creed franchise, while a year later, plans for an anime show set in the game's universe were announced.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed, which was released in 2007, follows Desmond Miles, a modern-day bartender who discovers that his ancestors were renowned assassins and is forced by Abstergo Industries to relive the memories of his ancestors in his DNA through advanced technology.

A film adaptation of the video game series was released in 2016, starring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson and Charlotte Rampling.

The upcoming live-action series is just one of many collaborations between Ubisoft and Netflix; the companies are currently working on a film adaptation of The Division and an anime series based on Splinter Cell, while the streamer is also home to four series of Ubisoft animated series Rabbids Invasion.

