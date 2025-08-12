Sydney Chandler stars as Wendy, the oldest child and first hybrid, alongside Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther in the highly-anticipated series, which has already secured rave reviews.

Thankfully, the wait is almost over - so here's everything you need to know about what time to tune in for your epic new sci-fi obsession.

What time will Alien: Earth be released on Disney+?

Alien: Earth will be released on Wednesdays at 1am BST in the UK.

Around the world, that works out to the following times:

5pm PST on Tuesdays (USA)

8pm EST on Tuesdays (USA)

8am AWST on Wednesdays (Australia)

10am AEST on Wednesdays (Australia)

2pm CEST on Wednesdays (Central Europe)

How many episodes are there in Alien: Earth ?

Alien: Earth consists of eight episodes, with the first two being released together and the remaining instalments dropping weekly.

Alien: Earth will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday 13th August, with the first two episodes available to stream. A new episode will premiere each following Wednesday. You can sign up to Disney+ for £4.99 a month or £89.90 a year now.

