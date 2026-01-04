Neighbours star Ryan Moloney made an emotional admission about his ADHD during tonight's episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The actor, best known for his role as Toadie in the Aussie soap, is representing Team Australia in the latest outing of the high stakes reality series, and was one of the first recruits to be pulled into the interrogation room by the Directing Staff.

In the opening episode, Moloney took on a leading role amongst the camp, often ordering the other recruits on when to fill their water bottles and when to be ready for the next tasks, something the DS took careful note of.

Admitting they were "concerned" about Moloney's character, the DS want to learn more about the actor and call him into the interrogation room.

Asked how he was finding the experience so far, Moloney shared: "I'm going through periods of fear and kind of going up and down and throwing myself into it as best as I can and learning the rules first."

Masked DS Foxy hooding Ryan Moloney during Bus Ambush. Pete Dadds/Channel 4

As he shared about his life growing up, Moloney admitted he had an "interesting" upbringing, particularly so as he joined the cast of Neighbours at just 15 years old, and stayed on for three decades.

Asked how it felt to be someone else for such a long time, Moloney said: "It's a very hectic time when you go to work and you're in this headspace for 12 hours and then you go home and try to do family life and then you learn your lines the next day so you don't really get a break from it. But for a very, very long time I've been pushing myself to go, there's Neighbours but I've gotta have something else."

Recalling a particularly tough moment in his life, Moloney shared: "[I] just haven't really had a break and nothing is ever good enough. [I] just kind of found myself standing and going, if this is it I don't want to do it anymore and then it was okay, alright, that's not the answer, I need to answer what's going on with my head and then I was diagnosed with ADHD."

Asked further if the diagnosis has helped him, Ryan said: "Once I got that diagnosis, that's the best f***ing news I've ever heard because now I understand why my brain does what it does, now I get why I see things very differently."

The series continues tomorrow night (5th January), as the other celebrity recruits get put through their paces even further.

As per the log line for the series, not everyone has what it takes to make it to the end "as bonds snap, egos shatter, and recruits are pushed so far past their limits they forget they ever had any".

It continues: "But when the dust settles, one question remains: will any of these celebrities make it to the end of this physically demanding and psychologically gruelling course and impress the DS enough to pass the course? And, more importantly, will the UK or Australia emerge victorious when the rivalry finally reaches its breaking point?"

