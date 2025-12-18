It's time for another sun-soaked winter as Love Island All Stars makes a grand return next month!

ITV has confirmed that the reality series will be making its way back to TV screens on Monday 12th January on ITV2 and ITVX, and is set to be the longest one yet.

Earlier this year, ITV confirmed that the reality series would return for an extended third series, meaning the series will run for a bumper six weeks instead of five.

"Love Island: All Stars has quickly established itself as a stand-alone hit, keeping fans of the show gripped by iconic Islanders from the past 10 years returning for another chance to find love," said Mike Spencer-Hayter, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment.

"We are very excited about series 3 and you can expect the twists and turns to continue in All Stars, after an incredible smash hit summer series."

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025. ITV

The series will once again welcome fan favourite Islanders from the past 10 years of the show back to the villa where things all began.

As they search for that much-wanted spark, they will also navigate the relationship dilemmas of bombshells, heads turning and what it truly means to be open.

At the start of the year, Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman walked away as winners, though their relationship fizzled out once the cameras stopped rolling.

Love Island and Love Island: All Stars has proved to be one of ITV’s biggest shows for 16-34 audiences, having been the most popular programme of the day amongst the demographic over 450 times. The show has also been streamed on ITVX over 2 billion times.

Amanda Stavri, Commissioning Editor of Reality at ITV commented: "With over 2 billion streams, the Love Island brand continues to thrive, with our All Stars series fast becoming a staple in our reality schedule. We can’t wait to kick start our third series and set about bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite Islanders for another unmissable series."

Love Island All Stars returns on Monday 12th January 2026 on ITV2 and ITVX.

