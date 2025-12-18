Celebrity Mastermind is returning for another star-studded series, with Clive Myrie back on hosting duties as four famous faces brave the black chair under the glare of the spotlight.

Ad

The series is returning on Monday 22nd December at 7:30pm on BBC Two and iPlayer, with Maryam Moshiri, Chesney Hawkes, Desiree Burch and Danny Robins kicking off proceedings.

This year's cast is quite the eclectic bunch, with the likes of Coronation Street's Sally Ann Mathews and Doctor Who legend Sophie Aldred. Other famous faces include The Traitors' Alexander Dragonetti, Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita Kuzmin and drag artist Tia Kofi.

The nation's favourite stars will be tested on a specialist subject of their choice, going on to tackle a variety of general knowledge questions – all in a race against the clock.

Myrie has been hosting Mastermind and its celebrity edition coming up to five years, something the broadcaster doesn't take lightly.

"It's been going for over half a century and it’s an important programme in the cultural life of the UK, so there was a bit of pressure," Myrie said.

"I want to support the contestants so that the entertainment value isn’t necessarily in seeing someone fall off the tightrope, but for the achievement of being on Mastermind and making it through the rounds.

Sally Ann Matthews, Yinka Bokinni, Felicity Ward, Michael Bradley, Clive Myrie. BBC/Hat Trick Productions Ltd/William Cherry/Presseye

"You're willing people on to keep going. It’s a celebration of their ability. If someone is struggling and I can see it in their eyes that the atmosphere is all consuming and suffocating, I’m willing them on to do well! And when they do, it’s the most wonderful feeling for me and I’m sure it is for the viewers as well. So, it's a celebration of knowledge and it’s about the joy in people being the best that they can be."

Since joining in 2021, Myrie has asked celebrities a total of 6,671 questions – 2,835 specialist subject questions and 3,836 general knowledge questions.

Looking back on the past four years, Myrie said of some surprising specialist subjects: "It's the breadth really – you’ll always get things like the Marvel movies, the Karate Kid trilogy, Prince’s ‘Sign o’ the Times’, popular culture topics like that, which makes sense."

He added: "But you know, this series, Stuart Pearce, former England footballer – he picked the history of UK punk rock music. James Acaster once picked The History of Ice Cream. Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond covered Peppa Pig. Lady Jane Grey, Grigori Rasputin, Robert Schumann’s year of song, Margaret Thatcher!

"It’s such a wide range of subjects and I love that mix, I really do. It keeps the whole thing interesting and fresh for me. You won’t ever get the same thing two weeks in a row."

Celebrity Mastermind returns on Monday 22nd December at 7:30pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.