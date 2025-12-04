Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for another thrilling season and there's a major twist that is set to put decades of rivalry to the test.

The new run, coming in January 2026, will see 14 British and Australian celebrities face the most punishing challenge of their lives.

As ever, the celebrities will be leaving their lives of luxury behind for the harsh realities of Special Forces training. In the brutal heat of North Africa, the celebrities will embark on a savage, condensed version of SAS selection that they won't be able to charm, spin or tweet their way out of.

Competing in Team UK are TV and social media personalities Dani Dyer, Gabby Allen, Jack Joseph and Cole Anderson-James, rugby player Ben Cohen, Gladiator star Toby Olubi and cricketer Gareme Swann.

Meanwhile on Team Australia, the celebrities taking part will include former Married at First Sight Australia breakout star Jessika Power, actors Ryan Moloney, Axle Whitehead and Natalie Bassingthwaite, cricketer Brad Hodge and Olympians Emily Seebohm and Mack Horton.

They will all be stripped of their public identities, luxuries and excuses and met with a brutal physical and mental course, led by Chief Instructor, Billy Bilingham MBE and his team of Directing Staff - Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

DS Rudy, DS Chris, DS Foxy and DS Billy. Channel 4

The synopsis teases: "The UK and Aussie recruits are put under extreme pressure as every mistake is punished, every crack exploited, every weakness dragged into the open. Not everyone will have what it takes to make it to the end as bonds snap, egos shatter, and recruits are pushed so far past their limits they forget they ever had any.

"But when the dust settles, one question remains: will any of these celebrities make it to the end of this physically demanding and psychologically gruelling course and impress the DS enough to pass the course? And, more importantly, will the UK or Australia emerge victorious when the rivalry finally reaches its breaking point?"

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 in January 2026.

