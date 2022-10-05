The British television screenwriter and playwright penned more than 30 plays over the course of his career and also wrote sketches for Frankie Howerd, Dave Allen, Hale and Pace, Jimmy Cricket and Little and Large.

Raymond Allen, best known for creating the 1970s BBC sitcom Some Mother Do ‘Ave ‘Em, has died aged 82, his family have confirmed.

He passed away on Sunday (2nd October) on the Isle of Wight.

In a statement, his family said: "It is with greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much-loved husband, stepfather, and grandad. After a short illness, with family and friends by his side, he passed away peacefully.

"His life's work gave joy and laughter to many millions of people not just in this country but all around the world. Raymond has left us all with wonderful memories filled with fun, laughter, and love."

They added: "He will be remembered as a very humble, kind and generous man. His legacy will live on. He will be greatly missed by many."

Born on the Isle of Wight, Allen first worked as a reporter before joining the RAF.

He later worked various part-time jobs while attempting to become a full-time writer and, after facing rejections for over a decade, eventually broke into television by writing comedy material for Frankie Howerd and Dave Allen while working as a cinema cleaner.

He went on to write sketches for other comedy legends including Hale and Pace, Jimmy Cricket and Little and Large.

Allen will be best remembered, however, as the writer of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, starring Michael Crawford as the ill-fated Frank Spencer and Michele Dotrice as his wife Betty.

The comedy series ran for 23 episodes and became one of the biggest comedy shows of the 1970s, hitting 25 million viewers at its peak.

It almost never made it to the screen, however, with Norman Wisdom and Ronnie Barker turning down the role of Frank.

Eventually, young actor Michael Crawford saw the script and, together with Dotrice as Betty, the comedy series was finally brought to life.

A stage adaptation of the classic TV comedy premiered in 2018, touring in the UK with Joe Pasquale as Frank.