The US actress "passed away peacefully early [yesterday] morning after a brief illness", her manager said.

Hollywood legend Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82.

Welch enjoyed a successful career in TV and film which spanned more than 50 years, and won a best actress Golden Globe for her role in 1974’s The Three Musketeers.

The actress got her start in the entertainment industry appearing on the variety show Hollywood Palace as a billboard girl and presenter.

However, Welch's breakthrough came when she landed roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC. Despite the actress only having a few lines in the film, her clothing - a deerskin bikini - propelled her to become an international sex symbol.

During her career, Welch also starred in Myra Breckinridge, Bandolero!, 100 Rifles, and Bedazzled, a movie that was later remade in 2000 featuring Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser.

In the '90s, Welch appeared in various sitcoms including Seinfeld, Spin City, Evening Shade and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, before appearing in 2001’s Legally Blonde alongside Reece Witherspoon.

Most recently, Welch appeared in Date My Dad in 2017, starring as Rosa, the mother-in-law of a single father.

Tributes for the actress came pouring in on social media following the tragic news of her passing, with her Legally Blonde co-star Reese Witherspoon sharing her condolences.

She Tweeted: "So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning.

"May all her angels carry her home. Sending love to her family and her many fans."

Fellow actress Viola Davis also paid tribute to the late star, describing getting the chance to meet Welch as a "pleasure". She wrote on Instagram: "It was such a pleasure to meet you! You were ageless to me...iconic.... Rest well Raquel Welch!!"

Meanwhile, actor Chris Meloni Tweeted: "Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling."

"This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and she was awesome," director and producer Paul Feig shared.

Welch is survived by her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch, according to her manager’s statement.