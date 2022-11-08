But after months of turmoil in the real world, it’s more reassuring than ever that somewhere in a sun-kissed corner of England there is a green field and a tent decked in bunting where it’s forever tea time and we will be served a delicious Showstopper.

As autumn turns to winter, it’s always good to know that The Great British Bake Off remains a heartwarming presence in our lives, just as it has done every year since 2010.

It’s 12 years since Bake Off first made stars of the show’s judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry – and now, of course, it’s done the same to Prue Leith (and yes, we know they all had careers pre-Bake Off, but not with an audience on this scale).

But the biggest and best stories of Bake Off success involve the bakers themselves, especially those who in the course of little more than a season turn themselves from handy home cooks into creators of best-selling recipe books.

Nadiya Hussain is the obvious example, the mum and housewife from Luton who entered the tent in 2015 never dreaming she would become an author, a presenter and a national newspaper columnist just a few months later. Then last year the Italian engineer with an easy smile, Giuseppe Dell’Anno, emerged as the most charismatic winner since. Needless to say, Giuseppe now has his first cookbook out.

In this issue, Giuseppe shares his post-Bake Off story with us, reveals why he no longer works as an engineer and, most importantly, shares the secrets of what it takes to win Bake Off - because for all the contestants in the final this week, the stakes are high.

After all, the winner’s life could change forever, which is why it’s reassuring to hear last year’s champion pass on this piece of advice: it’s only a game, it’s only cake. Maybe. But we think that’s why we need it more than ever.

Brian Cox on his documentary shattering the British taboo about not talking about money, as well as worrying about being "a mercenary" in documentary-making, growing up in poverty, socialism, Liz Truss and returning to the stage.

Chef Angela Hartnett on British fisherman being misled on the benefits of Brexit and why we should all eat more British fish - but not cod.

Jools Holland on his 30 favourite moments from the Jools Holland show’s 30-year run, to missing out on an early performance by Adele, performing with prostate cancer, arguing with the Gallagher brothers, Pete Doherty’s no show and getting naked with Courtney Love.

Speaking to Radio Times' View From My Sofa podcast, there's also Daniel Radcliffe on his pandemic-inspired LEGO collection, working with acting royalty, breaking free from Harry Potter, his love for comedy and handling fame as a boy.

