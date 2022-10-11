Harry Potter's Tom Felton is up for reprising role of Draco Malfoy

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, revealed he would consider returning to the franchise in his memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic & Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard .

Tom Felton would be up for reprising the role of Draco Malfoy should a Harry Potter sequel ever be green-lit, the actor recently shared.

He wrote: "I'd be lying if I said I wouldn’t consider it. I definitely don't miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very affectionately linked to him. It seemed, looking back at it now that Potter would be the only thing in my life. But there were many, many things ahead of that."

Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs as Draco and Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. SEAC

Following the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Felton went on to appear in films such as The Apparition, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the critically acclaimed Belle. He's also had had roles in several TV shows, including The CW's The Flash and Origin.

His memoir also details his personal struggles, going into the period after he finished filming the wizarding franchise when he struggled with addiction and rehab. He credited Emma Watson for helping him open up about that time, saying: "I was encouraged by a few people, Emma Watson specifically, to tell the whole story and not just sort of cherry-pick the fluffy bits."

He added: "Not just because it was cathartic for me. But also in the hope that sharing those parts of my story will help others that are maybe not going through the best time."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Film hub for more news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.