But for those of you who won't get lucky in the ballot, or the re-sale, don't fear because you can watch free from tents and long-drop toilets in the comfort of your own home.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is Glastonbury 2020 on TV?

The festival will take place between 24th and 28th June 2020 at Worthy Farm. The BBC is expected to cover the event, broadcasting all of the performances.

Who will perform at Glastonbury 2020?

As ever, festival organisers are keeping tight-lipped about the line-up. But, after months of speculation organiser Emily Eavis confirmed Sir Paul McCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night.

Diana Ross will play the Sunday afternoon legends slot, marking her first live performance in the UK in over 10 years.

Also, Wolf Alice was confirmed by the festival's founder Michael Eavis in August.

Who else might be there?

Emily Eavis has also said she would love for The 1975 to turn up. Mel B has spoken about the possibility of all five members of the Spice Girls reuniting to play Glastonbury. A gap in tour dates has driven bookies to wager the inclusion of Taylor Swift making an appearance.

Who won't be there?

According to Emily Eavis, we're not likely to be seeing Fleetwood Mac or Led Zeppelin, contrary to a lot of speculation. Björn Ulvaeus recently denied the possibility of ABBA taking part in the semi-centenary celebrations, citing any future possibility as unlikely.

How to get tickets?

The coach passes and general admission tickets have all sold out. The only way to get tickets now is to keep your fingers crossed for the special ballot, which is offering up 50 pairs of tickets or try your luck in the re-sale in April.

Glastonbury Festival will be held 24th–28th June 2020 and be broadcast by the BBC