Think you know Game of Thrones? We're going to hedge our bets and say you probably haven't noticed this very neat detail in the show's opening credits.

Advertisement

If you watch carefully, you can see that the Winterfell patch of the sequence changes over the course of the series to reflect the various dramatic events that take place. The Stark crest was certainly there at the start when Sean Bean was alive and kicking... but now it’s been replaced by the Bolton crest after Ramsay took control of the castle.