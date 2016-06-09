You've probably never noticed this really cool detail in the Game of Thrones opening credits
Think you know Game of Thrones? We're going to hedge our bets and say you probably haven't noticed this very neat detail in the show's opening credits.
If you watch carefully, you can see that the Winterfell patch of the sequence changes over the course of the series to reflect the various dramatic events that take place. The Stark crest was certainly there at the start when Sean Bean was alive and kicking... but now it’s been replaced by the Bolton crest after Ramsay took control of the castle.
See, here's the Stark crest...
And now here's the Bolton crest, where the Stark one used to be...
But that's not all. Even more intriguingly, if you look very closely, you'll see the Stark crest is now on the ground smashed in two BESIDE the Bolton crest.
And here in season three, the Stark crest is replaced by smoke, marking the time when Ramsay stole Winterfell from Theon and burnt it down.
